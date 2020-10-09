10:01
Kazakhstan’s Security Committee head discusses security with Omurbek Suvanaliev

A telephone conversation of Acting Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Suvanaliev, with the Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Karim Massimov, took place yesterday. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the conversation, issues of interaction in terms of ensuring national security, combating terrorism and extremism, as well as transnational criminal groups were discussed.

According to Karim Massimov, the joint work between the special services of the two fraternal countries will continue within the framework of partnership agreements.

The head of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the security and law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic would be able to normalize the situation and public order in a short time.

After the events on October 5, various political groups for the third day cannot return the country to the legal framework and squabble over cabinet appointments.
