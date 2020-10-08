Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds talks with new Speaker of Parliament

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who remains de jure the country’s legitimate president, held a telephone conversation with the newly elected speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Myktybek Abdyldaev. Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as I have said earlier, holds negotiation with representatives of various political forces. Today he had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Parliament, Myktybek Yusupovich,» she said.

According to Tolgonai Stamalieva, the head of the Kyrgyz Republic invited the Speaker to a meeting. «Sooronbai Jeenbekov hopes that the legitimate body — the Parliament — and he, as a legitimate president, will speed up the process of returning to the legal framework and will lead the country out of the waiting mode,» she said.

The spokesperson noted that the head of state stressed that the main task was to return the situation in the legal field.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to sign decrees on new personnel appointments.

«During the talks, the issue of impeachment was also raised, which is being discussed within the walls of Parliament. The President stressed that he currently considers, as I have already said, return of the situation to the legal field, personnel appointments, and fulfilling his mission within the framework of constitutional powers as important issues. After that Sooronbai Jeenbekov is ready to discuss this and other remaining issues, including those concerning himself,» Tolgonai Stamalieva informed.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic invited Myktybek Abdyldaev to meet and resolve all issues at the negotiating table.

Tolgonai Stamalieva also added that Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not leave anywhere — he is in Bishkek.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid.