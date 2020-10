The Civil Control Committee of Kyrgyzstan will meet today for an emergency forum. Its organizers reported.

It is noted that it was decided to hold it in connection with the latest events in the country and because of the ongoing mass unrest, raider seizure of senior positions and looting.

The agenda includes issues of security, lustration, amendments to the law on the election of the President and deputies of the Parliament.

The forum will take place today at 11.00 in the hall of Ramada hotel.