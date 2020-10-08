11:08
Vice Speaker of Parliament: Sooronbai Jeenbekov remains people's president

«Sooronbai Sharipovich did not change for the worse as he became the president. He is kind, accessible, simple, thinking, believing, hardworking and responsible as before,» Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, deputy Aida Kasymalieva, posted on Facebook.

Я пришла в большую политику в команде Сооронбая Шариповича. Когда я пришла в парламент в 2017-м, он стал...

Опубликовано Aida Kasymalieva Среда, 7 октября 2020 г.

She noted that she came to big politics as member of the team of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«I don’t trust black PR, when huge resources are used into making up a bad image of what President Sooronbai Sharipovich Jeenbekov is not. Sooronbai Sharipovich Jeenbekov is my president. He is the people’s president. We will definitely return to the legal framework. We will preserve the integrity and sovereignty of the state,» she posted.

The day before, the deputies of the Parliament agreed to impeach the president and began collecting signatures.
