Banks of Kyrgyzstan partially resume their activities

To provide the population with the main types of banking services, commercial banks and non-bank financial and credit institutions were recommended to resume their activities from October 8, 2020. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

However, they will work in limited mode. To create conditions for timely receipt of salaries, pensions, benefits, as well as providing the population with cash and taking into account the current situation in the country, financial institutions are advised to set the working hours from 9.00 to 15.00.

«Financial institutions will continue to provide the population with basic types of banking services and carry out payment and transfer transactions only through national payment systems. Measures will be taken to ensure the continuity and safety of non-cash payments and transfers within the country, operation of online services and ATMs, POS terminals and payment terminals,» the National Bank says.

Payments through international payment systems that allow cross-border payments (outside the country) have been suspended pending a relevant decision by the National Bank.

For issues related to the provision of financial services, the National Bank recommends contacting financial institutions using their online services. Information about working hours, products and services of financial institutions is available on their websites.
