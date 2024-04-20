17:02
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank

Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank will limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank. From May 5, the bank will suspend accepting transfers from Sberbank Online mobile application, and from the middle of the month it will also limit them for Tinkoff Bank application. Statements on the credit institution’s website say.

Restrictions on transfers from Sberbank Online application will be applied to all Finca Bank clients, while in the case of Tinkoff Mobile they will remain available to citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Foreigners will no longer be able to transfer money this way.

Finca Bank did not name a specific date when restrictions for Tinkoff Mobile will start to take effect. The Bank reminded customers about the availability of alternative ways to transfer funds before the introduction of restrictions.

It was reported on April 2 that the payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards. Service ceased due to the termination of relations with NSPKJSC. The decision was taken to minimize the risk of secondary sanctions.
link: https://24.kg/english/292141/
views: 146
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov: We are not afraid of sanctions
British branch of CitiBank to become correspondent bank for Kyrgyz bank
Two Kyrgyz banks open correspondent accounts in euro and dollars
Migrants transfer $259 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2024
U.S. bank interested in establishing relations with financial institutions of KR
Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan grows by $19,6 million
Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan decreases by $100,000
Inflow of remittances into Kyrgyzstan grows by $18.5 million for month
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
15:36
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconst...
15:12
Exhibition of Lithuanian artist Klaidas Navickas opened in Bishkek
15:00
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
14:52
Minimum subsistence level reaches 7,700 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank