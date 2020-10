At least 1,002 victims of riots in Bishkek turned for medical help to the health care organizations. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry clarified that this is the data as of 18.00, October 7, the real-time data are being processed.

«At least 204 patients are currently receiving inpatient treatment, the rest have been sent to outpatient treatment,» the ministry noted.