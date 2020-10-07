Sadyr Japarov calls himself the only legitimate prime minister

Sadyr Japarov called himself the only legitimate prime minister of Kyrgyzstan. He stated it at a press conference.

According to Sadyr Japarov, he started fulfilling his duties today.

«I have been working since morning. But only because of the situation I have to work in other place. Some forces are trying to carry out a counter-revolution. I was informed that Tilek Toktogaziev and Elvira Surabaldieva, having gathered people, entered the Government House. I am the only legitimate prime minister approved by the Parliament,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov is sure that he was elected the acting head of the Cabinet the day before. «I don’t know what Myktybek Abdyldaev said. Meeting of the Parliament was held yesterday, where I was approved for the post of the acting prime minister,» he said.