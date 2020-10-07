Almazbek Atambayev's supporters go to Ala-Too square

Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters went to Ala-Too square.

«We must not allow looting of state property, buildings of private entrepreneurs. Not a single party made a revolution, the people made it,» Temirlan Sultanbekov, a member of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party, said.

«Our main task is to preserve the peace and unity of the people. Some people are doing dirty business now. Scoundrels divide positions. We propose to go to Ala-Too square and protest against this. We must return the victory to the youth,» the former chief of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov told.

More than 300 supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, have gathered at Forum building in Bishkek.