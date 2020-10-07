15:17
Riots in Bishkek: Rally held at the Government House

A rally is held near the Government House in Bishkek today. It is known that the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, leaders of Reforma, Chon Kazat, Meken Yntymagy, Yiman Nuru parties are in the building.

Supporters of the acting head of Government blocked the entrance to the building, while supporters of other political organizations are trying to let them inside. These people demand complete lustration of former deputies and officials.

They also state that they do not agree with the appointment of Sadyr Japarov, because the people did not elect him.
