Situation in Kyrgyzstan: U.S. Embassy urges everyone to refrain from violence

The U.S. calls on the parties involved in the political crisis in Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence. Statement of the country’s embassy in Bishkek, posted on Twitter, says.

«The United States is closely following events in the Kyrgyz Republic. We ask that all sides refrain from violence, and resolve the election dispute through peaceful means,» the diplomatic mission said.

The Embassy also stressed that the United States stands with the Kyrgyz people as they make decisions about their future, the composition of their government, and how and when elections are organized.

«The United States respects the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereignty and democratic form of government. The events of the last few days are a reflection of internal political dynamics, not external ones,» the statement says.

Earlier, the European Union called on the political forces in Kyrgyzstan to peacefully resolve their disputes. The EU also expects new transparent parliamentary elections in the country.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid.