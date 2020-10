A rally of supporters of ex-parliament deputy Sadyr Japarov is taking place at Dostuk hotel in Bishkek.

More than 1,500 people gathered at the hotel building. The perimeter is guarded by the people’s guards.

A flash bang grenade exploded on Victory Square several times.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

Today, the parliament members elected the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov to the post of an acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.