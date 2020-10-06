17:50
CSTO expresses confidence: Kyrgyzstan will cope with problems

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan will cope with the problems that have arisen on its own. Spokesman for the organization, Vladimir Zainetdinov, stated.

According to him, the CSTO Secretariat was concerned about the happening in Kyrgyzstan.

«We are closely monitoring the situation and its development. There were no requests for help from the Kyrgyz side to the CSTO,» he said.

In our turn, we believe that this is an internal matter of the country, and we are confident that Kyrgyzstan will cope with the problems that have arisen on its own.

CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov

Riots broke out in Bishkek last night due to the results of the parliamentary elections. The protesters seized the White House and the State Committee for National Security, as well as other state institutions. Most of the heads of regions and cities resigned. Today the CEC declared the elections invalid.
