Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on night riots in Bishkek

Spokesperson for the President of Kyrgyzstan, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency where Sooronbai Jeenbekov is now and what he intends to do.

«The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov controls the situation and is confident that all political forces will put the interests of the country above their own, will not allow a split in society and other fears that worry the citizens of the country. He directs all his efforts to get the country back into the legal field. First of all, this concerns the results of the parliamentary elections held in the country,» Tolgonai Stamalieva said.

Taking into account the current situation, the head of state recommends the CEC to carefully study the materials related to violations, up to the annulment of the results of the parliamentary elections.

Tolgonai Stamalieva

«Unfortunately, the people of Kyrgyzstan have survived two uprisings before, and they know the price of peace and stability like no one else. Therefore, all the efforts of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, I emphasize, will be aimed at returning peace in the country in the near future. The head of state calls on all political forces of the country to be prudent for the sake of Kyrgyzstan and its citizens,» the spokesperson for the head of state said.

According to Tolgonai Stamalieva, the president is in Bishkek now.
