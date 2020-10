Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov was released from prison colony No. 1 (Moldovanovka village), where he was serving his sentence. His photo is sent out in messengers.

Courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a maximum security colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the protesters released the former president Almazbek Atambayev from the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. They also intend to release the former prime minister Sapar Isakov.