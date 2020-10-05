11:12
Elections 2020: Observers register violations during voting

Representatives of Taza Shailoo Association noticed a number of serious violations during the October 4 voting. The head of the organization, Edir Bova, told at a press conference.

According to him, the voting process was accompanied by technical problems: the automatic reading ballot boxes and identification system failed. There was a failure in Aravan village. It was fixed within 1.5 hours.

«On October 4, most PECs opened on time, some — 10-15 minutes later that is a serious procedural violation. There were failures at three polling stations — one in Osh and two — in Bishkek,» Edir Bova noted.

He added that there were many attempts to photograph the ballot, in particular, at two polling stations in Jalal-Abad, at two — in Talas and at two — in Bishkek.

Edir Bova stressed that after the closure of the polling stations, the vote counting procedure was violated.

According to the latest data, only four political parties managed to overcome the 7 percent threshold for entry into Parliament.

According to preliminary information, the following parties won most of the votes:

  • Birimdik — 24.53 percent;
  • Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 23.9 percent;
  • Kyrgyzstan — 8.74 percent;
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan — 7.09 percent.

Mekenchil (6.85 percent) and Respublika (5.81 percent) did not reach the established barrier.

The losing political organizations plan to hold a protest today.
