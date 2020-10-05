09:43
Elections 2020: Losing parties decide to unite and hold rally

The parties that lost the 2020 elections intend to hold a joint rally today.

It is known that the protest is supported by Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan and Chon Kazat. The rally will take place on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

Representatives of these political organizations previously stated that they did not recognize the voting results, noting unprecedented violations of electoral legislation.

According to the latest data, only four political parties managed to overcome the 7 percent threshold for getting into Parliament.

According to preliminary data, the following parties won most of the votes:

  • Birimdik — 24.53 percent;
  • Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 23.9 percent;
  • Kyrgyzstan — 8.74 percent;
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan — 7.09 percent.

Mekenchil (6.85 percent) and Respublika (5.81 percent) parties did not reach the established barrier.
