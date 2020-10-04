21:33
Elections of deputies of Parliament end in Kyrgyzstan

Elections of deputies of the Parliament ended in Kyrgyzstan. Polling stations across the country were closed at 20.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan is ready to present preliminary results of the elections of the parliamentary deputies of the seventh convocation by 22.00.

At least 2,430 PECs were opened in the republic, 45 — abroad.

According to preliminary data, more than 1.5 million people out of 3,523,554 participated in the voting.

The maximum voter turnout was registered in Osh city. Residents of Jalal-Abad, Osh and Talas regions vote actively.

Earlier it was reported that 15 facts of violations and crimes were registered. Most of the facts were registered in Jalal-Abad region — five, in Osh and Bishkek — three each, in Chui region — four.

At least 16 political parties ran for deputy seats.
