18:30
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Elections 2020: At least 15 facts of violations and crimes registered

At least 15 facts of violations and crimes have been registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct as of 17.00. Sultan Makilov, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a press conference.

According to him, most of the facts were registered in Jalal-Abad region — five, in Osh and Bishkek — three each, in Chui region — four.

«Nine crimes of them are bribery of voters and obstruction of voting and six — misconduct, mainly hooliganism. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted on all the facts,» Sultan Makilov told.
link: https://24.kg/english/167442/
views: 40
Print
Related
At least 5,600 Kyrgyzstanis vote abroad as of 17.00
Over 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis vote in parliamentary elections as of 16.00
Kloop.kg journalist attacked in Osh city
Almost a million Kyrgyzstanis already voted in elections
Azattyk camera crew attacked in Talas during election coverage
CEC of Kyrgyzstan receives 21 complains since beginning of voting
Last polling station abroad to close at 6.00 on October 5
277 international observers monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Medical workers working in red zones not to vote in elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kubatbek Boronov: I believe that the elections will be held in calm atmosphere
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
18:20
Elections 2020: At least 15 facts of violations and crimes registered Elections 2020: At least 15 facts of violations and cr...
18:14
At least 5,600 Kyrgyzstanis vote abroad as of 17.00
17:09
Over 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis vote in parliamentary elections as of 16.00
16:35
Kloop.kg journalist attacked in Osh city
16:28
First graders in Kyrgyzstan to have day off tomorrow