Elections 2020: At least 15 facts of violations and crimes registered

At least 15 facts of violations and crimes have been registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct as of 17.00. Sultan Makilov, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a press conference.

According to him, most of the facts were registered in Jalal-Abad region — five, in Osh and Bishkek — three each, in Chui region — four.

«Nine crimes of them are bribery of voters and obstruction of voting and six — misconduct, mainly hooliganism. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted on all the facts,» Sultan Makilov told.