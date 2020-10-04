Kloop.kg journalist attacked in Osh city

Unknown people attacked Kloop journalist Khamidullo Uzakov in Osh city. Kloop.kg reported.

According to the media outlet, the attack took place near the polling station No. 5316.

«They tried to interfere with filming by the journalist, they wanted to take away his video camera and took away his mobile phone. The policemen did nothing. The device was returned later,» Kloop.kg reported.

Earlier it was reported that the camera crew of Azattyk radio, covering the parliamentary elections, was attacked in Talas. An unknown woman hit the camera and demanded to stop filming.