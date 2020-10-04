Azattyk camera crew attacked in Talas during election coverage

Camera crew of Azattyk radio, covering the parliamentary elections, was attacked in Talas. An unknown woman hit the camera and demanded to stop filming. Azattyk reports.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place at the polling station No. 6108.

Journalist Aigerim Akylbekova was telling about the long queue, which was formed, among other things, due to the large number of voters with Form No. 2 — a document that allows voting outside the place of registration. At that moment, an unknown woman hit the camera and several times demanded to stop filming.

The polling stations will close at 20.00. At least 16 parties are running for seats in the Parliament.