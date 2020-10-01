Pedestrian crossing collapse in Moscow Oblast: Injured operated on

At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis continue to receive treatment in hospitals of Moscow Oblast of Russia, who suffered from collapse of a pedestrian crossing. Three men were operated on. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.
The Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov visited the injured compatriots.
Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov promised every Kyrgyzstani who worked on the day of the incident one-time financial assistance.
The pedestrian crossing collapsed in the morning of September 27 in the workshop of FM Logistic-Sidorovo enterprise. One of the versions of the emergency is overload. The collapse injured 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, four of them are in serious condition, they were hospitalized.