Minibus rams into group of people in Kyzyl-Kiya

A minibus rammed into a group of people in Kyzyl-Kiya. Video of the incident was posted on Instagram channel shtraf__kg.

The video shows how the minibus driver deliberately rammed into a group of people. As a result, two people were injured.

According to the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region, the incident took place on September 25 at about 20.00 on Masaliev Street.

The driver of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus hit a 28-year-old resident of Kadamdzhai district and fled the scene. The fact was registered under Articles 297 «Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of motor vehicles», 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.

The driver was identified; investigative measures are underway.

The victim was taken to the regional hospital.

As the department reported, motives of the auto-pedestrian accident are unknown.
