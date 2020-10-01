11:30
Girl killed in traffic accident near former Gansi airbase

A girl died as a result of a traffic accident occurred near the former Gansi airbase. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 01.00 on Bishkek — Mramornoye road. «The driver of Honda Fit was driving from east to west. At the turn, he lost control of the vehicle and the car turned over several times. The man was taken to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with various injuries. The 23-year-old passenger died at the scene,» the department informed.
