Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, met with the President of Hungary, Janos Ader. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties discussed topical areas of Kyrgyz-Hungarian bilateral cooperation. An exchange of views took place on the rational use of water resources and environmental protection. Janos Ader noted the fruitful negotiations between Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which would certainly give an impetus to building up joint cooperation between the countries.

«He also stressed that the issues of rational use of water resources were gaining increasing relevance in view of the melting of glaciers and modern global challenges. Janos Ader drew attention to the fact that in the future the issues of water use would become the highest priority on the agenda of the countries of the world,» the message says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the President of Hungary on bringing bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership. He expressed confidence that a stable dialogue at the highest level would contribute to the further comprehensive and active development of Kyrgyz-Hungarian cooperation.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches particular importance to environmental issues, and domestic agricultural products are organic and they can successfully compete in foreign markets.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation in this direction and invited the President of Hungary Janos Ader to visit Kyrgyzstan.

The parties agreed to continue active interaction to build up bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries.

In addition, the President of Kyrgyzstan met with the Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly. Before the meeting, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Laszlo Kever jointly examined the Parliament building, which is one of the most beautiful buildings in Budapest and a historical landmark of the city.

The Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly noted that the official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov had good results. He stressed his readiness to build up joint cooperation, including through projects such as the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund.

Laszlo Kever noted that the Hungarian National Assembly, for its part, would make every effort to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also told about his intention to pay a visit to Kyrgyzstan after the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, and also expressed hope for fruitful cooperation with the new convocation of the Parliament.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that bilateral relations between the countries reached a new level of strategic partnership. He noted the dynamic development of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the great role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening joint interaction between the countries. The President noted his readiness to strengthen cooperation with Hungary in all areas, expressing confidence that the results of the official visit would give concrete results,» the press service of the head of state stressed.