12:42
USD 79.60
EUR 92.99
RUB 1.00
English

Renovation of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken

Building of the infectious diseases hospital will be commissioned in the coming days in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for combating COVID-19 reported.

Transformation of the old building of the Batken Regional Family Medicine Center into a hospital with 90 beds has been completed.

Heating, sewerage and water supply systems were modernized; the first batch of the necessary medical equipment has already arrived.

The intensive care unit is designed for nine patients. Each ward will be equipped with an oxygen concentrator. Installation of a centralized oxygen supply system is also expected.

At least 78 people will work in the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/166895/
views: 125
Print
Related
Overhaul of hospital in Tokmak 98 percent completed
Over 42 million soms allocated for overhaul of Talas district hospital
Repair of hospital in Tokmak planned to be completed by end of September
Regional hospital repaired for 21 million soms in Cholpon-Ata
President of Kyrgyzstan visits renovated hospital in Osh region
Construction of hospital with 100 beds begins in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital suspends hospitalization of patients
Construction of 90-bed hospital starts in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Three-story medical center to be built in Naryn
Construction of hospital for treatment of infectious diseases starts in Naryn
Popular
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
30 September, Wednesday
12:01
Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai Man arrested for storage of 2 kg of drugs in Kadamdzhai
11:55
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about
11:50
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:41
147 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,669 in total
11:38
118 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan