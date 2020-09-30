Renovation of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken

Building of the infectious diseases hospital will be commissioned in the coming days in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for combating COVID-19 reported.

Transformation of the old building of the Batken Regional Family Medicine Center into a hospital with 90 beds has been completed.

Heating, sewerage and water supply systems were modernized; the first batch of the necessary medical equipment has already arrived.

The intensive care unit is designed for nine patients. Each ward will be equipped with an oxygen concentrator. Installation of a centralized oxygen supply system is also expected.

At least 78 people will work in the hospital.