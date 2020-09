A car drove off the road and turned over in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On September 28, driver of BMW-525 car, having lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and turned over at about 15.30 between Acha-Kyiyndy and Bash-Kayindy villages.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene pulled the 35-year-old man out of the car and handed him over to the ambulance staff.