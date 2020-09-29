Overhaul of hospital in Tokmak 98 percent completed

Overhaul of Tokmak hospital is 98 percent complete. The State Construction Agency reported.

According to the agency, the work began in July this year. The design capacity of the facility is 216 beds. The estimated cost is 63,682,009 soms, at least 45,700 million of which were financed.

The contractor carried out installation and electrical work. The roof of the building and the boiler room have been renewed, interior and exterior finishing is being completed. New window and door blocks and internal partitions were installed. Plumbing equipment, fire alarm, internal ventilation and heating systems were replaced. The internal and external water supply and sewerage systems were renewed, and work on the construction of a septic tank was carried out.