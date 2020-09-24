Over 42 million soms allocated for overhaul of Talas district hospital

At least 42,500 million soms were allocated for overhaul of Talas District Center of Family Medicine. The State Construction Agency reported.

The work began in August 2019. The contractor repaired the heating system and carried out electrical installation work, installed water and sewerage pipes, and completed the floor cement screed. New window and door blocks were installed and the roof was replaced.

«Finishing of interior walls and tiling is currently made. The elevator inside the building has been dismantled — a new one will be installed. A well was drilled to provide the facility with water,» the message says.