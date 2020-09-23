Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated tomorrow

Kazakhstan has provided a green corridor for the transit of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Russia. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

An employee of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation is organizing passage of Kyrgyzstanis from Bashkortostan to Sol-Iletsk for further crossing of the Russian-Kazakh border.

Related news Fraudsters deceive Kyrgyzstanis about opening of border with Kazakhstan

«After crossing the border, citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be placed in buses to travel towards the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Due to the large number of those wishing to leave, they will be transported in two stages on September 24 and September 25,» the ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry stresses that this is one-time action, the Russian-Kazakh border remains closed for independent and arbitrary crossing by individual citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

There are over 3,200 Kyrgyzstanis at the Russian-Kazakh state border.