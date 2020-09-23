15:00
USD 79.26
EUR 93.07
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated tomorrow

Kazakhstan has provided a green corridor for the transit of citizens of Kyrgyzstan from Russia. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

An employee of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation is organizing passage of Kyrgyzstanis from Bashkortostan to Sol-Iletsk for further crossing of the Russian-Kazakh border.

Related news
Fraudsters deceive Kyrgyzstanis about opening of border with Kazakhstan
«After crossing the border, citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be placed in buses to travel towards the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Due to the large number of those wishing to leave, they will be transported in two stages on September 24 and September 25,» the ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry stresses that this is one-time action, the Russian-Kazakh border remains closed for independent and arbitrary crossing by individual citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

There are over 3,200 Kyrgyzstanis at the Russian-Kazakh state border.
link: https://24.kg/english/166126/
views: 108
Print
Related
Fraudsters deceive Kyrgyzstanis about opening of border with Kazakhstan
At least 3,200 Kyrgyzstanis get stuck at Russian-Kazakh border
At least 1,700 Kyrgyzstanis can not return from Bashkiria
Kyrgyzstanis await transportation to homeland from Sol-Iletsk
Kyrgyzstanis wanted for large-scale fraud arrested in Moscow
TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 mln from Assol Moldokmatova
Ban on entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis may be lifted in near future
Kyrgyzstani accused of extremism to spend two years in Russian prison
Kyrgyzstani suffers gunshot wound in St. Petersburg
Residents of what Russian cities not like migrants the most (research)
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
23 September, Wednesday
13:54
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated tomorrow Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Russian border to be evacuated to...
13:40
Bishkek, Tashkent to cooperate in trade, economic and cultural spheres
13:11
Rally “Against All” takes place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
12:30
Asia News has to pay Interior Minister 300,000 soms by court decision
12:09
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.5 million people globally