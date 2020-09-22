12:59
At least 3,200 Kyrgyzstanis get stuck at Russian-Kazakh border

More than 3,200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan got stuck on the Russian-Kazakh state border. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

In the near future it is planned to organize a green corridor for Kyrgyzstanis who got stuck at the border.

«We are also working with local authorities of Orenburg Oblast and Bashkortostan to provide conditions for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who find themselves in a difficult life situation. The Russian side, on a gratuitous basis, provided Kyrgyzstanis with accommodation in hostels, in the territories of children’s summer camps, and set up a tent camp. Some citizens are accommodated in hotels and hostels on their own. They are provided with free meals. Negotiations are underway with private transport companies to provide buses for the export of compatriots to their homeland,» the Embassy informed.

The Embassy once again reminds that the Kazakh border is closed, there are restrictions on entry for foreigners.

«We urge Kyrgyzstanis staying in Russia to refrain from moving towards the Russian-Kazakh border. We recommend, if an urgent return to Kyrgyzstan is necessary, to use the air routes, access to which is not limited,» the diplomatic mission stressed.
