Fraudsters deceive Kyrgyzstanis about opening of border with Kazakhstan

Taxi and bus drivers in Russia provide false information about opening of the border with Kazakhstan for personal gain. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

Fraudsters, holding themselves out as employees of the diplomatic mission, organize a collective trip to the border regions of Russia. The diplomatic mission received 22 statements from Kyrgyzstanis about fraud.

«The statements say that some Kubanychbek Zheenkulov, who introduces himself as an employee of the Embassy, ​​reports on opening of the border with Kazakhstan and promises help for 7,000 rubles. The decision to provide a green corridor, that is, to temporarily open the border for travel, is made exclusively by the governments of Russia and Kazakhstan. More than 3,500 Kyrgyzstanis are already in the border area awaiting permission to travel in transit. Due to misinformation and fraudulent actions of individuals, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan found themselves in a difficult life situation,» the Embassy informed.

The Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Russia is already looking for a fraudster who deceives citizens.

«We urge the Kyrgyzstanis staying in Russia to refrain from moving towards the Russian-Kazakh border. We recommend, if an urgent return to Kyrgyzstan is necessary, to use the air routes, access to which is not limited,» the diplomatic mission stressed.
