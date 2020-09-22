14:30
Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has begun returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of a trade exchange agreement. The National Energy Holding Company of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Earlier, in pursuance of a government order, Electric Stations OJSC and the authorized power company of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the exchange of electrical energy.

From June to August 2020, the volume of electricity supplied from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan amounted to 300 million kilowatt-hours.

«Since September 21, the Kazakh side has begun returning the previously received equivalent volume of electricity,» the company said.
