New chatbot for migrants launched in Kyrgyzstan

A new chatbot, KyrgyzMigrant.bot, was launched in Telegram, where migrants can quickly receive answers to frequently asked questions and advice from experienced lawyers and psychologists. Resource Center for the Elderly NGO reported.

With the help of the chat one can find the addresses of the necessary organizations, learn about the required documents or get legal advice. It works in Kyrgyz and Russian. The creation of the chatbot is part of a project on providing free legal and psychological online consultations for migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic who have encountered difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic. The consultations are carried out through social media pages on Instagram (@salammigrantkg), Facebook (Salam migrant group) and Odnoklassniki (Salam migrant) in Russian and Kyrgyz languages.

The chatbot was created by the Resource Center for the Elderly Public Association with the support of the USAID Safe Migration in Central Asia project, which is being implemented by Winrock International.
22 September, Tuesday
New chatbot for migrants launched in Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl occurs in Issyk-Ata district, six people hospitalized
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
10 people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan