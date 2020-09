A traffic accident occurred on the 617th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway in Zhany-Aryk village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The driver of Mercedes-Sprinter van (state number plate 04KG804ABK) lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a DAF truck (state number plate 06KG871ABX).

At least 10 people were injured.