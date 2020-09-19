16:27
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes

«Society should also fight bribery of voters,» the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to the head of state, the issue of bribery of voters depends directly on parties, candidates for deputies and voters.

«A meeting of the Security Council on election issues was held. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to treat all parties and candidates equally and strictly in terms of any violations, including bribery of voters. The work is in progress. If there will be facts, there will be punishment,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that there are no cases of appeals to law enforcement agencies with statements that they are trying to bribe voters.

«People say that «this party does that, this party bribes», I also hear such talks. The authorities are also working on this, but there are no appeals. Maybe a couple of cases, but mostly talks. But the relevant authorities work, if there are alarming messages,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that the topic is being discussed when passports are collected from voters, they are promised to pay after the elections.

«Each voter is free to decide what to do. But the passport should not be given to anyone. This is a personal document. Voting is secret. Nobody can force people to vote for this or that. There are talks that they can find out how you will vote. Nobody will know, there is no such technology. The voter remains alone in the booth. Whom you vote for is your will,» the head of state added.

Elections to the Parliament will be held on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in them.
