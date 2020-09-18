Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan causes damage to state of 65 mln soms

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, caused damage to the country’s budget in the amount of 65 million soms. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic said.

The ex-official is reportedly suspected of the fact that abusing his official position, he entered into a deliberately unprofitable contract for the provision of consulting services contrary to the interests of the people and the state, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 65 million soms.

Earlier, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported that the damage to the budget of Kyrgyzstan caused by Kosmosbek Cholponbaev reached 9 million soms.

Yesterday, at the request of the supervisory body, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital issued a decision to take the former head of the Ministry of Health into custody until the end of investigation. Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek.