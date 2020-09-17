18:52
National Commission concerned about low role of state language in science

At least 95 percent of scientific papers are written in the official language. The Chairman of the National Commission for State Language of Kyrgyzstan, Nazarkul Ishekeev told.

According to him, the role of the Kyrgyz language in the scientific sphere of the country is not significant enough.

«I am a member of the attestation commission. At least 95 percent of theses are written and defended in the official language. As you know, although education in school is in Kyrgyz for 11 years, but it is mainly in the official language at the higher education institutions. Therefore, the younger generation has problems with literacy, they do not really speak any of the languages,» Nazarkul Ishekeev noted.

Kyrgyzstan marks the Day of the State Language on September 23.
