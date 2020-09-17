12:48
Navigation seals project launched on Kyrgyzstan – Kazakhstan border

A pilot project on the use of navigation seals has been launched for freight carriers on the border with Kazakhstan. Press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The pilot project was reportedly launched to monitor the goods of vehicles moving from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, Russia and vice versa.

«The pilot project will last until December 10, 2020. During this period, a navigation seal will be hanged on the cargo compartment of vehicles transporting goods. The procedure is assigned to the employees of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan,» the state service said.

Participation of carriers in the pilot project is voluntary and free of charge.
