A child died in a traffic accident on the bypass road. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The boy’s body was taken by an ambulance before arrival of rescuers. Four people were also injured in the traffic accident; they were hospitalized.

Two cars collided yesterday in Issyk-Ata district. The traffic accident occurred at approximately 4.00 pm on the 47th kilometer of Bishkek — Torugart highway.