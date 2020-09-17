Elections 2020: International observers ask for violation facts

The CIS observer mission sent letters to the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan with a request to provide facts about the violations committed during the pre-election period. The CEC reports.

The headquarters of the mission also ask to show the appeals related to the course of the election campaign and to familiarize them with the results of their consideration.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office registered 22 materials on violations of electoral legislation. The CEC also considered more than 30 publications and 8 complaints from citizens about violations of the electoral process.

Kyrgyzstanis also report the facts of bribery by candidates and agitators of political parties.

The legislation of the republic now has a norm according to which not only a candidate, but also a head of a residential quarter, house committee, head of rural district, an ordinary citizen can be brought to responsibility of up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 300,000 soms, if they participate in bribery of voters.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will take part in the elections.