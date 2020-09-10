14:56
Elections 2020: Prosecutor General's Office registers 22 materials on violations

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has registered 22 materials on violations of the law in the run-up to the parliamentary elections. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is monitoring the media and Internet resources in order to prevent violations of electoral legislation.

At least 21 publications were studied, consideration of which was entrusted to the internal affairs bodies.

«In total, 22 materials are registered. Monitoring of publications showed that in most cases indicated violations are falsification of electoral documents, abuse of administrative resources, bribery of voters and receipt of money by voters,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The supervisory body recalled that officials, members of election commissions, observers, religious leaders, founders and representatives of charitable organizations, minors, foreign citizens and organizations are not allowed to campaign, release and distribute any election campaign materials.

Propaganda of national, religious, interregional enmity, gender and other social superiority, calls for the seizure of power, forcible change of the constitutional order and violation of the integrity of the state are prohibited during the election campaign. Bribery of voters in any form is prohibited.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4. At least 16 parties will take part in the elections.
