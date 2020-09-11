Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has received 33 reports of violations during the election campaign. It was announced at a meeting of the rapid response coordination group.

These are bribery, abuse of administrative resources, falsification of voter lists.

Thus, there are 18 statements about bribery of voters, abuse of administrative resources — 10, fraud with lists — 4. Most of the complaints were registered in Bishkek — 20, in Osh — 4, in Chui region — 2, in Jalal-Abad — 5, in Naryn city −1 and in Issyk-Kul region — 1.

The CEC also reports that the rapid response coordination group sent a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office on the fact of premature campaigning by Birimdik party. The complaint was received from a citizen Abdraeva. She reports that the head of the municipal territorial administration No. 9 Davuza Ramazan campaigned for Birimdik among residents of the 7th microdistrict in Bishkek. The agitators received 10,000 soms each. Representatives of the political organization denied this information.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office registered 22 materials on violations of the law in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will take part in the elections.