Regional hospital repaired for 21 million soms in Cholpon-Ata

Renovation of a district hospital for 70 beds has been completed in Cholpon-Ata city. Press service of the State Construction Agency reported.

The renovation of the facility began in July. The cost of the work was 21,400 million soms. The contractor renewed electrical wiring, ventilation and sewerage systems, installed new plumbing equipment, windows and doors.

The roof of the building was also replaced and external and internal finishing works were carried out. The territory of the medical institution was improved.
