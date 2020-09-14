President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparations for winter amid pandemic

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

They discussed measures to stabilize and improve the epidemiological situation, the socio-economic development of the country and preparations for the autumn-winter period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister told about the measures taken by government agencies in this direction, as well as about organizational measures to prepare for the elections, taking into account all sanitary requirements.

In addition, he reported on the results of his recent trip to remote regions — Chatkal, Ala-Buka and Aksy districts of Jalal-Abad region. It was noted that the local population has started taking the activities of investors — mining companies, at the expense of which a number of socially oriented projects are being implemented — with more understanding, and an increasing number of local residents are attracted to work for the companies.

The head of Government stressed that work is underway to increase revenues to the republican budget.

The President stressed the need to step up explanatory work among the population in the regions about the importance of attracting investment to the mining industry in order to prevent various provocative calls. At the same time, he stressed the importance of taking into account the social component in the activities of investors.

The head of state drew attention to stepping up control by law enforcement agencies and local authorities over violation of electoral legislation and compliance with sanitary requirements at the local level. He noted the importance of a prompt response to negative messages and publications, strengthening the public safety of citizens.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that many international organizations and experts are talking about a possible second wave of the pandemic. Therefore, he once again drew attention to preparation of a stock of medicines, medical supplies, the earliest possible construction and repair of hospitals in the regions.

«He stressed that, despite the difficult economic situation, all social guarantees of the state, compensation payments to doctors must be provided in a timely manner and in full. Sooronbai Jeenbekov also noted the proper preparation for the autumn-winter period, especially readiness of social facilities,» the statement says.