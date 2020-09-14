One person killed in traffic accident in Lebedinovka village

One person died as a result of a traffic accident in Lebedinovka village. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Employees of the city rescue service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene and pulled the body of the deceased out of the car.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 20.14 at the intersection of Lenin and Kalinin Streets. Lexus RX300 and Honda Accord collided.

One man died, five people were injured.