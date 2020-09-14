11:52
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

One person killed in traffic accident in Lebedinovka village

One person died as a result of a traffic accident in Lebedinovka village. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Employees of the city rescue service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene and pulled the body of the deceased out of the car.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 20.14 at the intersection of Lenin and Kalinin Streets. Lexus RX300 and Honda Accord collided.

One man died, five people were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/165034/
views: 48
Print
Related
First Deputy PM: Number of traffic accidents increases in some regions
Two people die in traffic accident in Batken region, two more hospitalized
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
Three people killed in traffic accident in Osh city
Ambulance transporting victim of traffic accident to hospital turns over
Man dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district
29-year-old man killed in traffic accident in Sary-Oi village
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Kazarman village
Three people die in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
Three people including child die after car falls off the cliff in Tash-Kumyr
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
11:49
Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Institute of Balneology Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Ins...
11:36
One person killed in traffic accident in Lebedinovka village
11:32
E-commerce and information technology: President about priorities
11:16
Former judge of Alamedin District Court taken into custody in Bishkek
10:45
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan gets interested in electronic remote voting