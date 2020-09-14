Russia to restrict import of cars from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) instructed the Governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to ensure implementation of a set of measures to solve the problem with imported vehicles registered in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the EEC reports.

In particular, it was decided to expand the exchange of information between the customs authorities of the Union countries. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan were instructed to provide information on the customs duties rate and the amount of customs duties and taxes paid in respect of such vehicles.

«This measure will help to restrict the import into the territory of Russia of cars for personal use from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, produced in these countries at lower rates of import customs duties than those in force in other EAEU member states. The presence of such information will also protect citizens from buying cars from unscrupulous entrepreneurs. Owners of already imported vehicles will be able to receive information on the amount of additional duties to be paid,» the EEC stressed.

The commission assured that the countries of the Union expressed their readiness to exchange such information now, before passing the relevant procedures in the Governments.

Recall, vehicles registered at reduced rates of customs duties and rates of the EAEU single customs tariff are currently imported from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to the rest of the customs territory of the Union, including Russia.

As part of accession to the EAEU, a transitional period for the application of customs duty rates different from the single tariff was envisaged for Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

From January 1, 2020, Armenia began to apply the rates of import customs duties in relation to vehicles established by the single customs tariff of the EAEU. But the cars purchased before December 31, 2019 at reduced rates and released for free circulation in the period from January 1 to May 1, 2020, are recognized as foreign goods in other countries of the Union until the difference is paid.

«Only persons permanently residing in Armenia can import their cars into the territory of other countries of the Union and use them for the period of stay in these countries without the right to transfer them to other persons and without the need to pay additional customs payments. A similar rule applies to cars imported and produced at reduced rates in Kyrgyzstan,» the EEC recalled.