11:51
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Russia to restrict import of cars from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) instructed the Governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union to ensure implementation of a set of measures to solve the problem with imported vehicles registered in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the EEC reports.

In particular, it was decided to expand the exchange of information between the customs authorities of the Union countries. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan were instructed to provide information on the customs duties rate and the amount of customs duties and taxes paid in respect of such vehicles.

«This measure will help to restrict the import into the territory of Russia of cars for personal use from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, produced in these countries at lower rates of import customs duties than those in force in other EAEU member states. The presence of such information will also protect citizens from buying cars from unscrupulous entrepreneurs. Owners of already imported vehicles will be able to receive information on the amount of additional duties to be paid,» the EEC stressed.

The commission assured that the countries of the Union expressed their readiness to exchange such information now, before passing the relevant procedures in the Governments.

Recall, vehicles registered at reduced rates of customs duties and rates of the EAEU single customs tariff are currently imported from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to the rest of the customs territory of the Union, including Russia.

As part of accession to the EAEU, a transitional period for the application of customs duty rates different from the single tariff was envisaged for Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

From January 1, 2020, Armenia began to apply the rates of import customs duties in relation to vehicles established by the single customs tariff of the EAEU. But the cars purchased before December 31, 2019 at reduced rates and released for free circulation in the period from January 1 to May 1, 2020, are recognized as foreign goods in other countries of the Union until the difference is paid.

«Only persons permanently residing in Armenia can import their cars into the territory of other countries of the Union and use them for the period of stay in these countries without the right to transfer them to other persons and without the need to pay additional customs payments. A similar rule applies to cars imported and produced at reduced rates in Kyrgyzstan,» the EEC recalled.
link: https://24.kg/english/165016/
views: 155
Print
Related
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Russia to develop and finance product labeling system for Kyrgyzstan
Online meeting of Intergovernmental Commission to be held on September 21
Goods accounting points in framework of trade with EAEU to open in Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations with Egypt on free trade zone with EAEU to continue in fall
Negotiations over entry of students from Kyrgyzstan into Russia continue
Ban on entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis may be lifted in near future
EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan
Kubat Umurzakov: To get out of crisis, Kyrgyzstan needs to work with EAEU
EAEU to complete development of job search system by end of 2020
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
11:49
Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Institute of Balneology Last patient with COVID-19 discharged from Research Ins...
11:36
One person killed in traffic accident in Lebedinovka village
11:32
E-commerce and information technology: President about priorities
11:16
Former judge of Alamedin District Court taken into custody in Bishkek
10:45
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan gets interested in electronic remote voting