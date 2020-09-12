First Deputy PM: Number of traffic accidents increases in some regions

Discipline on the road is a guarantee of the safety of citizens. Therefore, it is important for all road users to comply with it. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, said at a meeting on road safety.

«The Government pays special attention to ensuring road safety in the country. Traffic accidents happen for a variety of reasons. One of them is the quality of the road surface and the presence of road markings. Therefore, when building new highways, first of all, one should pay attention not to the deadline, but to the quality of the road bed. Statistics show that in most regions of the country the number of traffic accidents is decreasing. However, the number of traffic accidents has increased in some regions.

Large traffic accidents indicate inadequate safety measures. Therefore, government agencies need to carry out preventive work in this direction. Almazbek Baatyrbekov

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, over the past eight months, 3,474 traffic accidents were registered, in which 385 people died. Compared to the same period last year, this is 15 percent less. At the same time, 78 percent of the traffic accidents were caused by drivers. It is noted that over the past few years, the number of cars in the country has increased. As of today, 1,348,780 vehicles are registered in the republic.

«Our roads are not designed for such a large number of cars. Due to the large number of vehicles, traffic jams are formed. Drivers try to maneuver, resulting in many traffic accidents. For example, this problem is acutely felt in the capital. Therefore, it is necessary to analyze the existing road markings, which will help in the implementation of Safe City program. This project has made a great contribution to ensuring road safety not only in the city of Bishkek, but also in a part of the territory of the Chui region,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also noted the importance of preparing roads for the winter period and providing with inert materials.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads was instructed to carry out cleaning on large highways with a large flow of cars, in order to avoid traffic accidents in winter.