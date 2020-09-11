10:46
President of Kyrgyzstan visits renovated hospital in Osh region

Repair of a hospital for 150 beds has been completed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. It is equipped with all the necessary equipment. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region told 24.kg news agency.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, during a working trip to Osh region, got acquainted with the progress of the overhaul of the old building of vocational school No. 64, located in Bash-Bulak village, Kara-Suu district, which was converted into a hospital.

The decision to convert the building into a hospital with 150 beds was made during the outbreak of coronavirus infection. The overhaul was carried out by Santekhmontazh LLC. At least 2 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget for this purpose, and 10 million soms — from the Social Partnership Fund for Regional Development.
