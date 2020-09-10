Man suspected of murder of Uzbekistani arrested in Batken

A man suspected of murder of a citizen of Uzbekistan was detained in Batken. Press service of the regional police department reported.

On September 3, local residents saw a drunk man with a head injury lying down on one of the streets of Kyzyl-Kiya city and took him to the city hospital. The man died on the same night.

The victim was a 36-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, a resident of Tash-Dobo enclave.

Later, police officers detained the suspect — a resident of the city — 30-year-old M.N. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative measures continue.